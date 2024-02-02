Manitoba cabinet minister at odds with Crown corporation CEO over energy plans

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government and the head of the province’s Crown energy corporation are at odds over future energy generation and ways to reduce consumer demand.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala, who is responsible for Manitoba Hydro, says the NDP government wants future energy resources to be publicly owned and is opposed to demand-response measures.

That runs counter to comments by Manitoba Hydro chief executive officer Jay Grewal earlier this week, who said Manitoba could need new energy sources as early as 2029.

Grewal said the corporation is planning to reach out to independent producers for wind energy and other sources, and is considering charging consumers different rates at different times of the day to reduce peak demand.

Sala did not respond directly when asked whether he continues to have full confidence in Grewal.

He says he has confidence in the Manitoba Hydro board of directors, recently appointed by the government, to meet energy needs in ways that align with the government’s priorities.