Crime

Winnipeg man with outstanding warrants arrested for possession by Ontario police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
A 52-year-old Winnipeg man will appear in a Kenora, Ont. court next week to face a number of charges that stem from a ‘suspicious person’ report made to the Ontario Provincial Police on Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to a location near Highway 17 and Shoal Lake 40, about a man who had jumped into the back of a pickup truck. A search determined there were warrants out for his arrest in Manitoba and British Columbia, and police seized cash, drug paraphernalia, and illicit substances including oxycodone.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The man has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was released pending a scheduled court appearance Monday.

Winnipeg police seize an estimated $9M in drugs, 7 handguns through interprovincial investigation
