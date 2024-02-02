Menu

Crime

Man charged 27 times for series of Metro Vancouver thefts, break-and-enters

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 4:52 pm
1 min read
One man has been charged 27 times for a string of thefts and break-ins targeting high-end homes under construction in Burnaby, Coquitlam and West Vancouver.

In a Friday news release, Burnaby RCMP said the 44-year-old is facing seven counts of breaking and entering, 19 counts of possession of stolen property, and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A B.C. court records search show the man has a criminal record in the province dating back to 2017.

The break-ins and thefts took place between September 2022 and February 2023 in homes that were under construction, RCMP said. Stolen items included stoves, fridges, toilets, plumbing fixtures, flooring, lighting, and more.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in goods were taken, as well as individual items worth up to $25,000.

In February last year, Mounties searched three properties, two in the Lower Mainland and one north of Creston. A suspect was arrested and police were eventually able to return about 30 per cent of the goods to their rightful owners, RCMP said.

Charges against the suspect were approved Tuesday.

