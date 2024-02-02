Menu

Crime

Body found behind downtown building, death considered suspicious

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 11:12 am
1 min read
A police perimeter is set up around a downtown Montreal building. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating after a man's body was discovered behind a building on Stanley Street. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. David Sedell/Global News
Montreal police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered behind a building on Stanley Street in the downtown core.

Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said officers were called at around 8 a.m. to reports of a person lying unconscious on the ground.

The victim, a man whose age was not yet known, was declared dead at the scene.

Until police can determine whether the death was accidental or criminal, it has been classified as suspicious.

