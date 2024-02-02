Body found behind downtown building, death considered suspicious

Montreal police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered behind a building on Stanley Street in the downtown core.
Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said officers were called at around 8 a.m. to reports of a person lying unconscious on the ground.
The victim, a man whose age was not yet known, was declared dead at the scene.
Until police can determine whether the death was accidental or criminal, it has been classified as suspicious.
