Imperial Oil raises quarterly dividend, reports Q4 profit down from year earlier

Imperial Oil Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend by 20 per cent as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.37 billion, down from $1.73 billion a year earlier.

The company says shareholders will now receive a quarterly dividend payment of 60 cents per share, up from 50 cents per share.

The increased payment came as Imperial reported its fourth-quarter profit amounted to $2.47 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from a profit of $2.86 per diluted share a year earlier as it faced lower commodity prices.

Revenue and other income totalled $13.11 billion, down from $14.45 billion in the last three months of 2022.

The company says upstream production in the quarter averaged 452,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, up from 441,000 in the same period a year earlier.

Refinery throughput averaged 407,000 barrels per day compared with 433,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2022, while capacity utilization was 94 per cent compared with 101 per cent a year earlier.