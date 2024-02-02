Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

COVID-19 reinfection rates high among Toronto people who are homeless: study

By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2024 9:23 am
1 min read
A woman looks through some belongings outside of the St. Stephen-In-The-Fields Anglican Church in Toronto as the city begins clearing out the encampment on Friday Nov. 24, 2023. New research published today says people who are homeless have high rates of COVID-19 reinfection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
New research published today says people who are homeless have high rates of COVID-19 reinfection.

The St. Michael’s Hospital study found homeless people in Toronto who had COVID-19 were more than twice as likely to be reinfected as people who had housing.

Lead author Lucie Richard says people who are homeless are more exposed to the virus through crowded living conditions such as shelters.

They are also more likely than the general public to have underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to illness.

Richard says repeated COVID-19 infections could also make homeless people more susceptible to long COVID.

The study is published in the BMC Infectious Diseases journal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

