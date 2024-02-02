Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a man in his 50s has died after he was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened near Jane Street and Spenvalley Drive at around 7 p.m.

Police said the man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a later update, police said the man had died from his injuries.

The driver involved remained at the scene, investigators said.

It is unclear how the incident occurred.

Collision: (Update)

Jane St & Spenvalley Dr

-male succumbed to his injuries at hospital

-road closures in the area

-consider alternate routes#GO243538

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 2, 2024