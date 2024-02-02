Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

Toronto police say a man in his 50s has died after he was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.
The pedestrian-involved collision happened near Jane Street and Spenvalley Drive at around 7 p.m.
Police said the man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
In a later update, police said the man had died from his injuries.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
The driver involved remained at the scene, investigators said.
It is unclear how the incident occurred.
Trending Now
More on Toronto
- Jurors in coroner’s inquest into death of Sammy Yatim issue 63 recommendations
- Ontario municipal staff say $85.5M cut risks success of $10-a-day child-care program
- Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters warns it’s struggling to fill thousands of job vacancies
- HMV making comeback through Toys “R” Us locations in Ontario
Comments