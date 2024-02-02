Menu

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 6:40 am
1 min read
Police investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Feb. 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Police investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Feb. 1, 2024. Toronto Police
Toronto police say a man in his 50s has died after he was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened near Jane Street and Spenvalley Drive at around 7 p.m.

Police said the man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a later update, police said the man had died from his injuries.

The driver involved remained at the scene, investigators said.

It is unclear how the incident occurred.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

