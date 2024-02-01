Menu

Crime

17-year-old charged after 2 women stabbed: Surrey RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 7:30 pm
RCMP say a 17-year-old has been charged in a pair of recent stabbings in Surrey and Delta. View image in full screen
RCMP say a 17-year-old has been charged in a pair of recent stabbings in Surrey and Delta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
RCMP in Surrey say a teenager has been charged in a pair of apparently random stabbings last month.

In a Thursday media release, police said the first attack happened on Jan. 16, when a woman was stabbed by an unknown person on 84 Avenue near 122 Street.

Man who stabbed two random people in Vancouver sentenced

One week later, on Jan. 23, Delta police were called to a woman who had also been stabbed by an unknown person on 120 Street near 80 Avenue.

Police said both victims were hurt but are expected to survive.

Investigators have identified the suspect as a 17-year-old boy who is now facing two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily harm, police said.

The suspect cannot be identified because he is a minor.

