17-year-old charged after 2 women stabbed: Surrey RCMP

RCMP in Surrey say a teenager has been charged in a pair of apparently random stabbings last month.
In a Thursday media release, police said the first attack happened on Jan. 16, when a woman was stabbed by an unknown person on 84 Avenue near 122 Street.
One week later, on Jan. 23, Delta police were called to a woman who had also been stabbed by an unknown person on 120 Street near 80 Avenue.
Police said both victims were hurt but are expected to survive.
Investigators have identified the suspect as a 17-year-old boy who is now facing two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily harm, police said.
The suspect cannot be identified because he is a minor.
