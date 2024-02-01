High-risk offender convicted of multiple sexual assaults released in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are alerting the city’s residents that a high-risk offender who was previously convicted of several sexual offences is now residing in the community.

In a release on Thursday, police said Harvey Joseph Venus, 38, has been released following a period of custody for a breach of a long-term supervision order.

“Venus has multiple criminal convictions including sexual assault (x2), assault causing bodily harm, assault, and sexual interference of a person under 16-years-old,” read the statement from police.

“HRP warns against anyone encouraging or undertaking any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct and intend to issue this notification as a public interest alert.”

We are sharing this information in the interest of public safety. We understand that this is difficult news for the community. This platform is not monitored on a 24/7 basis. Please refrain from offensive commentary. — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) February 1, 2024

As part of his release, Venus is required to follow several strict conditions that prohibit him from being in the presence of children under the age of 18, accessing the internet, and engaging with anyone known to be involved in criminal activity.

He’s also required to report any sexual or non-sexual relationship with women, stay away from drugs and alcohol, and live at a “designated community-based residential facility.”

Police said they’re encouraging citizens to contact authorities if Venus is believed to have violated any conditions of his release.