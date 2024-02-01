Police investigate overnight shooting at Kitchener business

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating an overnight shooting at a business in Kitchener.

Shortly after midnight, police received calls from residents who heard shots fired near King Street and Onward Avenue.

Police say when officers reached the scene, they found multiple holes in front of a building on King Street, which were soon determined to be caused by bullets.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

There were no people in the building when the shooting occurred, according to police, who say there were no injuries reported either.

Police are asking anyone who may have dashcam or video footage from he area at the tme of the shooting to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6370.

This is the third shooting incident of the year in Waterloo Region.