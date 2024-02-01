St. Lawrence College partners with homesharing company

Send this page to someone via email

With the housing market under pressure, students looking for a home so they can go to school are struggling.

Enter Spaces Shared, a company partnering with St. Lawrence College to use their services, which matches empty nesters with students in need.

“It’s happened in Canada, but no one’s been able to find a way to scale and sustain it, and make it a normal way of living,” said Spaces Shared co-founder and CEO, Rylan Kinnon.

Spaces shared find people’s rooms and match them with people who need them.

There are compatibility quizzes, background checks, and virtual meetings involved to make sure that the match is as compatible as possible.

On Thursday morning, Spaces Shared held an open information session at St. Lawrence for people like Julia Hobson.

“I also have a home with empty bedrooms, two at least,” said Hobson.

Hobson said she’s intrigued by the idea because she cares about the housing crisis but also hopes that having a roommate of sorts will help her stay living in her home as a senior, and help out with monthly expenses.

“I mean, I’ve got grandchildren and I’ve got expenses that I haven’t had before. I think it’s great,” she added.

It’s of benefit to the college as well as the student success team trying to find its way around a tight rental market in Kingston.

“When we had talked to spaces shared and see what they’re kind of doing at other schools and other campus communities, we thought it was a great fit for St. Lawrence College,” said Ross McMillan, director of Student Success.

Through the matching process, students can even offer to pick up regular household chores in exchange for rent discounts.

Hobson said she may even tell a friend.

“There’s a lot of people like me and I’m already thinking ‘Oh I’m going to invite them to come and talk,” she added.