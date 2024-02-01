Report of a stolen vehicle leads to multiple arrests made: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Several people are in custody following a joint police investigation into a stolen car in Manitoba.

Officers with the Dauphin RCMP responded to a report of the theft of a motor vehicle from a residence on 1st street SW in the community, on Jan. 30 at approximately 5:20 a.m. Police said patrols were made in the area, but the vehicle was not located.

Police said they then received a report that the vehicle was driving at high speeds in Crane River at around 9:45 p.m. Officers from multiple detachments, including in Ste Rose du Lac, conducted patrols and located the vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated but the vehicle did not stop.

Further information was received, according to police, that the vehicle left a gas station in Skownan and was on Provincial Road 276. It was then located abandoned on Provincial Road 328, east of Waterhen, along with footprints leading into a wooded area.

Police said four suspects were tracked into the wooded area and taken into custody. All four — aged 19, 18, 32, and 27 — had outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Ste Rose du Lac RCMP is continuing to investigate.