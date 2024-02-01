Menu

Crime

Report of a stolen vehicle leads to multiple arrests made: Manitoba RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 3:52 pm
1 min read
RCMP Dauphin detachment. RCMP
Several people are in custody following a joint police investigation into a stolen car in Manitoba.

Officers with the Dauphin RCMP responded to a report of the theft of a motor vehicle from a residence on 1st street SW in the community, on Jan. 30 at approximately 5:20 a.m. Police said patrols were made in the area, but the vehicle was not located.

Police said they then received a report that the vehicle was driving at high speeds in Crane River at around 9:45 p.m. Officers from multiple detachments, including in Ste Rose du Lac, conducted patrols and located the vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated but the vehicle did not stop.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Further information was received, according to police, that the vehicle left a gas station in Skownan and was on Provincial Road 276. It was then located abandoned on Provincial Road 328, east of Waterhen, along with footprints leading into a wooded area.

Police said four suspects were tracked into the wooded area and taken into custody. All four — aged 19, 18, 32, and 27 — had outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Ste Rose du Lac RCMP is continuing to investigate.

‘Largest in prairie history’: $50 million in meth seized at Manitoba border crossing
