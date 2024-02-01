Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

High-profile member of Vancouver Police Board resigns

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 9:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Details emerge about high-profile resignation on Vancouver Police Board'
Details emerge about high-profile resignation on Vancouver Police Board
We're learning more about the resignation of a high-profile member of the Vancouver Police Board. Yesterday we reported that Faye Wightman had suddenly resigned. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

We’re learning more about the resignation of a high-profile member of the Vancouver Police Board.

On Wednesday, Global News reported that Faye Wightman had suddenly resigned from the board.

Several sources, including someone who has seen Wigtman’s resignation letter, have since come forward.

Click to play video: 'High-profile resignation from Vancouver Police Board'
High-profile resignation from Vancouver Police Board

Sources said the letter indicates divisions within the board, with some members being more aligned with Board Chair and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, than others.

Story continues below advertisement

The letter alleges that the chair asked Wightman for her resignation on several occasions, despite her being a provincial appointee with about two years remaining on her term.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It appears things came to a head following a social event at Wightman’s home, where some human resources issues were discussed.

Wightman, who previously worked as CEO of the Vancouver Foundation, has declined to speak about her resignation.

In a statement, Sim expressed gratitude for Wightman’s service on the board.

“While her departure is acknowledged with respect, we remain committed to upholding the Board’s mission and objectives,” the statement adds.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth has yet to respond to a request for comment.

 

 

 

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices