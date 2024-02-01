High-profile member of Vancouver Police Board resigns

Send this page to someone via email

We’re learning more about the resignation of a high-profile member of the Vancouver Police Board.

On Wednesday, Global News reported that Faye Wightman had suddenly resigned from the board.

Several sources, including someone who has seen Wigtman’s resignation letter, have since come forward.

Sources said the letter indicates divisions within the board, with some members being more aligned with Board Chair and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, than others.

The letter alleges that the chair asked Wightman for her resignation on several occasions, despite her being a provincial appointee with about two years remaining on her term.

It appears things came to a head following a social event at Wightman’s home, where some human resources issues were discussed.

Wightman, who previously worked as CEO of the Vancouver Foundation, has declined to speak about her resignation.

In a statement, Sim expressed gratitude for Wightman’s service on the board.

“While her departure is acknowledged with respect, we remain committed to upholding the Board’s mission and objectives,” the statement adds.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth has yet to respond to a request for comment.