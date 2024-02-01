Winnipeg cops, MPI, cracking down on drug-impaired driving

Winnipeg police are encouraging drivers to stay sober behind the wheel.

As part of their ongoing drug-impaired driving enforcement campaign, police said they’ve administered 43 oral fluid tests to drivers who have been pulled over, with a total of 23 drivers testing positive for cannabis. One additional driver failed an alcohol breath test.

“If you do the math on that, you’re looking at almost 50 per cent — one in two drivers that are stopped have consumed cannabis,” Supt. Brian Milne said Thursday. “It’s only common sense that if cannabis is legal, as is alcohol, that we’re going to see people that are not following the rules, that choose to consume and drive.”

Story continues below advertisement

In partnership with Manitoba Public Insurance, police say they’re launching a public education campaign under the name #DontDriveHigh. The goal is to increase awareness around the use of cannabis and other substances if you’re going to drive — and that it’s a violation of the law that officers can detect.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The campaign has received $35,000 in funding allocated by Manitoba Justice from federal drug impaired driving funds, police said.

The enforcement project is set to wrap up later this month.