Crime

Heavy police presence at plaza mall in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 2:06 pm
1 min read
Police cars at a strip mall in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
A strip mall in Kelowna, B.C., was the site of a heavy police presence on Thursday morning. Global News
A strip mall in Kelowna was the site of a heavy police presence on Thursday morning.

It’s believed that a bank was robbed, resulting in at least eight police vehicles responding to the unconfirmed incident at Plaza 33 on Highway 33 in Rutland.

The strip mall wasn’t locked down and it’s believed two people have been arrested.

A sign at a bank saying it's closed for an emergency situation. View image in full screen
A sign at a TD Bank branch in Kelowna, saying it’s closed for an emergency situation. Global News

The TD Bank at the mall has a sign on its front doors saying the branch is closed for an emergency situation.

In an email to Global News, Kelowna RCMP said officers, along with help from the Southeast Emergency Response Team, made an arrest along the 300 block of Highway 33 just prior to 10 a.m.

“This investigation is sensitive and remains ongoing,” said the RCMP. “It is important to know there is no concern for public safety.”

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

 

