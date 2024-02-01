Menu

Crime

N.S. man charged after alleged axe attack leaves 1 person injured

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 11:52 am
1 min read
A Nova Scotia man is facing assault charges after allegedly attacking another man with an axe.

RCMP said they were called to a home on Fraser Road in Bay St. Lawrence — in Cape Breton — just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“RCMP officers learned that two men, known to one another, were involved in a verbal altercation when one of the men struck the other with an axe,” police said in a release on Thursday.

The victim, a 32-year-old man from Victoria County, was injured and taken to hospital by EHS. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening in a release on Thursday.

An 18-year -old man from Bay St. Lawrence was arrested at the scene, and has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He will be appearing in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court Friday.

