Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

New Ukrainian squad heads to Quebec’s famous international peewee hockey tournament

By Sidhartha Banerjee The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2024 10:44 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian peewee team loses hockey run but wins hearts'
Ukrainian peewee team loses hockey run but wins hearts
WATCH: The captivating hockey love story between Quebec and the Ukraine Selects has come to an end. The Selects lost 2-1 against the Vermont Flames at the International Hockey Peewee tournament in Quebec City on Friday morning. What makes this team stand out is that is made up of Ukrainian refugees. As Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports, the team's run was seen as a bright light emerging from the darkness of war. – Feb 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One year after a group of preteen Ukrainian hockey players became the darlings of the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament, a new team of children fleeing Russia’s invasion are expected in the provincial capital this week.

Quebec City businessman Sean Bérubé and a group of volunteers are helping to make the magic happen again, after last year’s squad captured international headlines and played to a sold-out Videotron Centre. Team Ukraine Select won two games before their surprising run ended against a team from Vermont.

And while he doesn’t think this year’s team will receive the same reception, Bérubé said the players are still excited for a chance to take part in the storied hockey tournament.

“It’s too bad for the team this year because they’re going through the same thing as the players from last year, they’re going through the same hard times,” Bérubé said of the likelihood that the novelty has worn off Team Ukraine Select.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’ll be an experience for them no matter what,” he added.

“These kids are living in war and so they’re going to be able to — for a few weeks — get a moment of peace.”

For Bérubé, who played minor hockey as a teen in Ukraine, helping bring young players to Quebec is a chance to give back. Last year, he hunted out players who were spread across Europe, seeking refuge from the war against Russia.

This year, recruiting was a lot easier. “With how the team performed last year and how back in Ukraine a lot of people had been talking about it, it was not very difficult,” he said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

More than half the team are still living in Ukraine. Players were collected by bus and taken to Romania for training camp three times since the end of September.

“A lot of families at the beginning, the mothers and the kids went overseas as refugees and probably after a year or so, they started to come back and even though there’s a war in Ukraine, they learn to live with it,” Bérubé said.

Click to play video: 'Young Ukrainian hockey players gear up for Quebec move'
Young Ukrainian hockey players gear up for Quebec move

But Bérubé said their stories are the same — players who have fathers ordered to the front lines or who perished in the fighting.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve got players with their dad is in the army; we have players who had to share their death certificate when I did the visa application,” Bérubé said.

“It’s tough to say, but it’s normal.”

The players, including one girl, have been hard at work in Romania, where the final group of 19 have been training with their coach, Evgheniy Pysarenko.

Trending Now

If all goes well, the team should fly to Quebec City on Friday.

More on Sports

The visa process was more complicated than last year because the federal government’s special authorization for Ukrainians for emergency travel expired in July. Canadian officials in Romania have said travel documents will be available by Thursday, Bérubé said.

Players will stay with host families and volunteers in Quebec City. Also eagerly awaiting their arrival are a half-dozen Ukrainian children from last year’s peewee team who ended up returning to Quebec City to attend an English high school and play hockey.

Bérubé said the players living in Quebec are doing great; most have picked up English, he said, and have become acclimated to their adoptive home.

He also started a foundation, Mission Druzhba, that is raising funds and selling jerseys to ensure a team from Ukraine can come each year the war continues.

Patrick Dom, general manager of the Quebec tournament that welcomes teams of players aged 11 and 12, said last year’s Ukrainian team brought the “biggest buzz ever” to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s going to be good (this year), we’re not going to relive last year and that’s normal,” Dom added. “I think people are going to be extremely united with this team again, but I don’t think we’ll see a packed Videotron Centre this year, though we’d like that.”

The 64th edition of the Quebec International Peewee Hockey tournament includes 120 teams from 18 countries and will run from Feb. 7 to Feb. 18. The Ukrainian squad is scheduled to play their first game on Feb. 11.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine faces legal setback as World Court dismisses multiple of Russia’s UN treaty violation cases'
Ukraine faces legal setback as World Court dismisses multiple of Russia’s UN treaty violation cases
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices