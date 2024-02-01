Menu

Crime

Whitby couple held at gunpoint after raiders break in through basement window

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 9:47 am
1 min read
Durham region police say one suspect broke into a house by smashing a basement window. He then let in three other suspects. A couple inside were held at gunpoint while the men raided the home. View image in full screen
Durham region police say one suspect broke into a house by smashing a basement window. He then let in three other suspects. A couple inside were held at gunpoint while the men raided the home. File / Global News
Durham Regional Police say they are searching for four suspects after a Whitby home was raided and a couple living in the home were held at gunpoint.

Police said on Jan. 27, at around 2 a.m., a suspect smashed the basement window of a home in the Beaverdams Drive and Audubon Street area.

The suspect then unlocked the back door of the home allowing three more suspects inside, police said.

Investigators said the group then found a man in the living room and forced him up to the second floor at gun point where his wife was.

The couple were both held at gunpoint by two of the suspects while the other two raided the home, police allege.

Several items, including phones, handbags, jewelry and cash, were taken before they fled the residence, investigators allege.

The victim then went to a nearby gas station where he called police. The pair did not suffer any physical injuries during the home invasion, police said.

Police also said they believe this was an isolated incident and there are no threat to the public.

Investigators have released descriptions of the four male suspects.

The first man is described as around six feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black balaclava face covering, a dark coloured shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes at the time of the robbery.

The second suspect is described as around five feet four inches tall. He was wearing a black balaclava face covering, dark coloured shirt, and dark pants.

The third and fourth suspects were described as both having black face masks, dark coloured shirts, and dark pants.

