Canada

Man dead after being struck by train: Salmon Arm RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 7:05 pm
1 min read
File photo of the train tracks crossing Narcisse Road in Salmon Arm, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of the train tracks crossing Narcisse Road in Salmon Arm, B.C. Google Maps
A man is dead, say police, after he was struck by a train early Wednesday in B.C.’s Interior.

According to the Salmon Arm RCMP, the incident happened along the train tracks near the downtown area, between Narcisse Road and Marine Park Drive.

“Inexplicably, the male did not leave the tracks as the train approached,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West. “At that juncture, the collision was unavoidable despite the efforts of the crew to stop the heavily laden locomotive.”

The RCMP says members from the Salmon Arm Fire Department and police from Canadian Pacific also attended the incident.

They added that there were no signs of foul play and that the BC Coroners Service will be investigating.

 

