Blades Bio January 2024: Fraser Minten

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Minten has been a busy man for the Saskatoon Blades, both in offensive production and representing the team at the sport’s highest levels.

Acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Kamloops Blazers in November, Minten has come as advertised with eight goals and 18 points scored for Saskatoon since the deal, including a highlight-reel overtime winner on Sunday against the Swift Current Broncos.

From starting the season in the National Hockey League with the Toronto Maple Leafs to captaining Team Canada at the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championships, Minten has been well-traveled in his 19-year-old season but has since found a role down the middle with the Blades.

2:17 Blades Bio December 2023: Easton Armstrong

Speaking with Global Saskatoon’s Scott Roblin, Minten discusses his early days in the sport, growing up a Vancouver Canucks fan and his abilities skiing compared to his skills on the ice.