Crime

RCMP officers arrest two on firearm charges in Norway House, Man.

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 5:20 pm
1 min read
RCMP Norway House detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Norway House detachment. RCMP
Two people are in custody after RCMP received a report of a firearm being pointed at someone in a Manitoba community.

The Norway House RCMP responded to a scene where they said a man had pointed a firearm at someone, on Jan. 30 at approximately 4 p.m. Allegedly, the suspect barricaded himself with two other individuals within a residence and refused to leave.

Officials said the area was contained and by approximately 11 p.m., two men and a woman were arrested.

The men, aged 30 and 27, face multiple offences including pointing a firearm and uttering threats. They remain in custody.

The woman was released without any charges.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

