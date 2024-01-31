RCMP officers arrest two on firearm charges in Norway House, Man.

Two people are in custody after RCMP received a report of a firearm being pointed at someone in a Manitoba community.
The Norway House RCMP responded to a scene where they said a man had pointed a firearm at someone, on Jan. 30 at approximately 4 p.m. Allegedly, the suspect barricaded himself with two other individuals within a residence and refused to leave.
Officials said the area was contained and by approximately 11 p.m., two men and a woman were arrested.
The men, aged 30 and 27, face multiple offences including pointing a firearm and uttering threats. They remain in custody.
The woman was released without any charges.
