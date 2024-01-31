Menu

Crime

Calgary police seize loaded firearm, $110K in drugs from East Village residence

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 3:06 pm
1 min read
The drugs and firearm the Calgary Police Service seized from an East Village residence on Jan. 25. View image in full screen
The drugs and firearm the Calgary Police Service seized from an East Village residence on Jan. 25. handout / Calgary Police Service
Calgary police have charged a man after a search of an East Village residence revealed drugs worth more than $110,000, a loaded firearm and restricted ammunition.

The investigation was spurred on when, on April 4, 2023, police tried to stop a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee following a traffic offence in the East Village and the SUV drove away from police. The officers began investigating the accused driver and their activity.

On April 20, 2023, officers attempted to stop the Jeep, and it again drove away from police.

On Jan. 25, a search warrant was executed on a residence in the 300 block of Third Street Southeast, after police collected evidence and information from the public. Police said two men were located in the residence and officers seized:

  • 5.1 grams of crack cocaine
  • 103 grams of cocaine
  • 1,001 grams of fentanyl
  • $1,075 cash
  • equipment used in the production of crack cocaine and fentanyl
  • a Sig Sauer P320 pistol, loaded with nine rounds
  • 10-round magazine, loaded with nine rounds
  • 30-round (prohibited) magazine loaded with 29 rounds

Khamis Bon Jacob Wolter, 32, faces 17 charges related to drug trafficking, firearms and court orders.

Wolter is due in court on Feb. 16.

The second person in the residence was arrested and released without charge.

“Drug trafficking and gun violence go hand-in-hand. This is a great example of good police work, combined with information from the public resulting in the removal of dangerous items from our streets,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs in a statement.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

