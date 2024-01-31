Winnipeg police arrest third suspect after woman assaulted and abandoned in dumpster

Send this page to someone via email

Another suspect is behind bars in connection to what the Winnipeg Police Service said was the attempted murder of a woman on Carlton Street last month.

Police said they were called to a hospital regarding an assault on a 27-year-old woman on Dec. 10, 2023. The victim was treated for multiple physical injuries after she was allegedly forced to a location on Carlton Street where she was physically assaulted. She was allegedly bound for a significant period of time and lost consciousness.

Police added that the victim was then forced into a dumpster and abandoned. She was freed when her cries for help were heard.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Two of the three suspects, 27-year-old Romeo Chris Miles and 35-year-old Joey Michael Audy have been arrested. The third suspect, 40-year-old Evelyn McKay, was arrested on Jan. 30 when officers with the sex crimes unit located her in the 500 block of Jubilee Street. She faces charges including robbery and forcible confinement.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they are not anticipating more arrests.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911, Sex Crimes Unit investigators at 204-986-6245, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.