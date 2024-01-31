Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest third suspect after woman assaulted and abandoned in dumpster

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Police say the third suspect in connection to an attempted murder on Carlton Street last month has been arrested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Police say the third suspect in connection to an attempted murder on Carlton Street last month has been arrested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service
Another suspect is behind bars in connection to what the Winnipeg Police Service said was the attempted murder of a woman on Carlton Street last month.

Police said they were called to a hospital regarding an assault on a 27-year-old woman on Dec. 10, 2023. The victim was treated for multiple physical injuries after she was allegedly forced to a location on Carlton Street where she was physically assaulted. She was allegedly bound for a significant period of time and lost consciousness.

Police added that the victim was then forced into a dumpster and abandoned. She was freed when her cries for help were heard.

Two of the three suspects, 27-year-old Romeo Chris Miles and 35-year-old Joey Michael Audy have been arrested. The third suspect, 40-year-old Evelyn McKay, was arrested on Jan. 30 when officers with the sex crimes unit located her in the 500 block of Jubilee Street. She faces charges including robbery and forcible confinement.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they are not anticipating more arrests.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911, Sex Crimes Unit investigators at 204-986-6245, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police ask for help to find suspects after woman bound, assaulted and left in dumpster'
Winnipeg police ask for help to find suspects after woman bound, assaulted and left in dumpster
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

