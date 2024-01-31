Fog creates days of delays at Kelowna International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

Thick fog settling into Kelowna, B.C., caused days of delays and diversions at the airport, though conditions are currently looking up.

Sam Samaddar, Kelowna International Airport’s chief executive officer, said on Wednesday morning alone, there were nine delays, three diverted flights, and another two cancellations. Backtracking several days, fog caused more delays and diversions as well.

“There’s no airport in the world where you can land in what we call zero-zero visibility,” Samaddar said.

“Technically it’s possible but the regulations, for safety reasons, don’t allow you to do that. We have the most advanced navigational aids for guidance of aircraft here at the airport, given the geography and terrain we have in Kelowna.”

2:09 Historic military plane lands in Penticton

However, he explained, when you’re down to a quarter of a mile visibility, as was the case Wednesday, flights aren’t able to land.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not an unusual set of conditions, but it is coming up at an unusual time of year.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We typically get fog in seasonal transitions. In October or November, we’ll get a few days like this,” Samaddar said.

“Certainly with the warm weather that we’ve had, we’re getting what we call a lot of radiation fog… it’s been a while since I’ve seen, you know, successive days like this where we’re getting hit by fog in early in the morning, or late at night.”

While the forecast indicates better weather ahead, Samaddar said it’s still best if people check their flights before heading to the airport.