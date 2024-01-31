2 charged after bear-spraying staff, stealing $25K of goods from Vancouver shop

A man and woman have been charged after bear-spraying staff at a clothing store in Vancouver on Monday and dashing out with $25,000-worth of goods.
According to Vancouver police, the pair entered the high-end retailer near West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street in Kitsilano around 6:30 p.m.
Police said they sprayed staff, nabbed the items and fled in a taxi as officers were en route to the shop.
They arrested one in the taxi near Burrard Street and East 2nd Avenue and the other shortly afterward near East Hastings and Gore Street.
The 35-year-old man is charged with theft, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, while the 30-year-old woman is charged with theft.
