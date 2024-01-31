Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged after bear-spraying staff, stealing $25K of goods from Vancouver shop

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 2:18 pm
1 min read
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are investigating a violent robbery in the Kitsilano neighbourhood on Mon. Jan. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man and woman have been charged after bear-spraying staff at a clothing store in Vancouver on Monday and dashing out with $25,000-worth of goods.

According to Vancouver police, the pair entered the high-end retailer near West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street in Kitsilano around 6:30 p.m.

Police said they sprayed staff, nabbed the items and fled in a taxi as officers were en route to the shop.

Click to play video: 'B.C. coalition demands action on crime ‘crisis’'
B.C. coalition demands action on crime ‘crisis’
Trending Now

They arrested one in the taxi near Burrard Street and East 2nd Avenue and the other shortly afterward near East Hastings and Gore Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The 35-year-old man is charged with theft, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, while the 30-year-old woman is charged with theft.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices