Convicted Calgary killer granted full parole: ‘I’m absolutely ready’

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary woman convicted of killing and dismembering her roommate nearly 25 years ago has been granted full parole.

Deborah Point was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years for the death of Audrey Trudeau.

Trudeau disappeared in February of 1999. Five months later, her dismembered body was found in cardboard boxes inside a southwest Calgary garage.

She had been stabbed 15 times in the back of her head.

Point was arrested two days later.

In 2016, Alberta’s Chief Justice denied a faint hope hearing to review Point’s parole ineligibility.

Point maintained her innocence as she addressed board members in the hearing Wednesday morning, stating she did not kill or dismember Trudeau.

Story continues below advertisement

“I had nothing to do with Audrey’s death, I had nothing to do with her dismemberment, I had nothing to do with moving the boxes there,” Point told the board.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I was living at Audrey’s. She had gone to deal with some matters and I never saw her again. But I had nothing to do with Audrey’s remains getting into that garage.”

Point said the only information she has about the murder is what she heard in court.

The parole board acknowledged her denial, but told her “we trust judges, your guilt has been found in a court of law.”

The board went on to state that it’s not necessary for Point to admit guilt in order to determine if her risk in the community is manageable.

Point said her real problems stem from a gambling addiction, but says she has managed to abstain from gambling for 22-and-a-half years and continues to attend Gamblers Anonymous.

The board discussed her relapse prevention plan, which includes G.A. meetings as well as regular participation in Indigenous ceremonies.

She successfully completed hundreds of escorted and unescorted temporary leaves in preparation for her reintegration into the community.

“I can tell you I’m very comfortable now,” she said. “I’m absolutely ready.”

Story continues below advertisement

Point said she has a full time job and a romantic partner who she met while they were both incarcerated.

During the hearing the board stated there were numerous victim impact statements on file and the murder devastated the family of the victim.

Point has been on day parole since 2021.

In granting her full parole, the board stated there are no negative reports on her file and believes her risk is manageable.

She has a list of conditions to follow that include reporting relationships, finances and not entering any gambling establishments.