Crime

Portage la Prairie RCMP arrest wanted man, seize meth, crack

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 1:26 pm
1 min read
Contraband seized by Portage la Prairie RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Portage la Prairie RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
A 38-year-old suspect with multiple warrants out for his arrest is now in custody, Manitoba RCMP say.

The man, who was wanted on charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and flight from a peace officer, was picked up Jan. 25 at a home on Oak Bay in Portage la Prairie.

A subsequent search led RCMP to 12 grams of a substance believed to be meth, four grams of crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia, as well as a knife and a mask.

The suspect now faces two additional counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as a charge for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

