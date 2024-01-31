Portage la Prairie RCMP arrest wanted man, seize meth, crack

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old suspect with multiple warrants out for his arrest is now in custody, Manitoba RCMP say.

The man, who was wanted on charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and flight from a peace officer, was picked up Jan. 25 at a home on Oak Bay in Portage la Prairie.

A subsequent search led RCMP to 12 grams of a substance believed to be meth, four grams of crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia, as well as a knife and a mask.

The suspect now faces two additional counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as a charge for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.