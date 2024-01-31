Edmonton Oilers alumni partner with community to triple number of local kids in sport

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has enlisted the help of three former Oilers to help reach its goal of tripling the number of kids in sport over the next three years through its “Every Kid Deserves a Shot” program.

The foundation has announced three Edmonton Oilers alumni ambassadors, Chris Joseph, Georges Laraque and Ladislav Smid, who will help accomplish their goal.

The initiative was first announced last fall at the Heritage Classic in Edmonton. The foundation is partnering with KidSport, Free Play for Kids, Sport Central and the Hockey Alberta Foundation to increase the number of Edmonton and area kids involved in hockey to 30,000.

“I felt it was a duty for us to be part of the community, to be more involved,” Laraque said. “Hockey is our national sport, and unfortunately, there’s so many kids that don’t get to play the sport that they love.”

Through the Oilers 50/50 and other fundraising activities, the initiative will invest in programs, on and off the ice, that create more opportunities for kids to play hockey by making it not only more accessible, but affordable.

“(The foundation) does so much for the community and we love being out there. It’s just a natural fit,” Joseph said.

“I feel obligated to give back and help out as much as I can because when I see my kids returning from a sport and the joy on their faces, I want other kids to experience the same thing,” Smid said.

The program will also address crucial building blocks needed for kids to participate in hockey like nutrition, education and belonging.

“We envision a future where every one of the 550,000 kids in Oil Country gets the chance to reach their full potential, and we’re taking bold steps to make it happen,” said Corey Smith, foundation board chair. “We believe that at its best, hockey is about hope, courage, focus, fair play and belonging. These principles are just as important in life as they are in sport, and they represent what we want Oil Country to be.”

Fans can support the initiative by purchasing a ticket for the upcoming 50/50 draw on Feb. 6.