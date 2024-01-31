Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Oilers alumni partner with community to triple number of local kids in sport

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 2:48 pm
2 min read
The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) is looking to help even more families, with its new Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) is looking to help even more families, with its new Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has enlisted the help of three former Oilers to help reach its goal of tripling the number of kids in sport over the next three years through its “Every Kid Deserves a Shot” program.

The foundation has announced three Edmonton Oilers alumni ambassadors, Chris Joseph, Georges Laraque and Ladislav Smid, who will help accomplish their goal.

The initiative was first announced last fall at the Heritage Classic in Edmonton. The foundation is partnering with KidSport, Free Play for Kids, Sport Central and the Hockey Alberta Foundation to increase the number of Edmonton and area kids involved in hockey to 30,000.

“I felt it was a duty for us to be part of the community, to be more involved,” Laraque said. “Hockey is our national sport, and unfortunately, there’s so many kids that don’t get to play the sport that they love.”

Story continues below advertisement

Through the Oilers 50/50 and other fundraising activities, the initiative will invest in programs, on and off the ice, that create more opportunities for kids to play hockey by making it not only more accessible, but affordable.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“(The foundation) does so much for the community and we love being out there. It’s just a natural fit,” Joseph said.

“I feel obligated to give back and help out as much as I can because when I see my kids returning from a sport and the joy on their faces, I want other kids to experience the same thing,” Smid said.

The program will also address crucial building blocks needed for kids to participate in hockey like nutrition, education and belonging.

“We envision a future where every one of the 550,000 kids in Oil Country gets the chance to reach their full potential, and we’re taking bold steps to make it happen,” said Corey Smith, foundation board chair. “We believe that at its best, hockey is about hope, courage, focus, fair play and belonging. These principles are just as important in life as they are in sport, and they represent what we want Oil Country to be.”

Fans can support the initiative by purchasing a ticket for the upcoming 50/50 draw on Feb. 6.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation’s latest 50/50 aims to make hockey more accessible'
Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation’s latest 50/50 aims to make hockey more accessible
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices