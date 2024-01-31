Man sentenced to 7 years for fatal stabbing of woman at Edmonton City Centre mall

Send this page to someone via email

A man who stabbed and killed a woman at the Edmonton City Centre shopping mall nearly four years ago has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The sentencing comes after Elliot McLeod pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Feb. 12, 2020, death of 33-year-old Sheri Lynn Gauthier. He had originally been charged with second-degree murder.

McLeod has already spent 1,350 days in custody. With credit for time already served, he has less than two years left to serve.

At a sentencing hearing last month, the Crown had asked for a 10-year prison sentence. The defence had asked for five-and-a-half years.

According to an agreed statement of facts, McLeod and Gauthier did not know each other. On the day Gauthier was killed, CCTV cameras captured images of the two walking together at the downtown shopping mall and entering the parkade.

At one point, Gauthier had her back to McLeod and he stabbed her. He turned around to leave but then came back and stabbed Gauthier two more times.

McLeod left and could be seen on CCTV camera footage removing his clothes and hiding the knife.

Gauthier was able to get up and walk to the basement of the mall and seek help; however, she later died in hospital from blood loss.

At a sentencing hearing last month, a judge heard that Gauthier was a mother of four and that she had lived a difficult life. She struggled with addictions and lived on the streets.

Victim impact statements submitted to the court conveyed how kind and loving Gauthier was.

Gauthier’s friend said in her victim impact statement that “(she) was selfless and wouldn’t hurt a fly. … She was loving and caring to everyone around her.”

“Sheri’s life was taken so short in such a heinous, heartless way. … She had a rough life and then she had her life robbed from her.”

One of Gauthier’s children also submitted a statement at that hearing.

“I can’t believe you could take such a beautiful soul from me. … She was so amazing, so beautiful. She loved so hard,” the statement said.

“As much as I would like to say … I can’t forgive you for what you’ve done, I forgive you and I hope you can turn your life around and be better for others. I hope you can love like my mom loved.”

At last month’s hearing, the judge said the court would be considering a Gladue report in McLeod’s sentencing to take into account his Indigenous background, intergenerational trauma and the physical and sexual abuse he faced when he was a child.

The defence said McLeod had been using meth for four consecutive days prior to the killing.

At last month’s hearing, McLeod addressed the court and — with tears in his eyes — said he was sorry.

“Believe me when I say, I wish I could take back what happened,” he said at the time.

“I was high on drugs … and I didn’t know what I was doing, and there is nothing I can do to change that.

“I accept my punishment.”

McLeod said that he is a calm man when he’s sober, and that he plans to stay sober once he is released from prison.

–with files from Global News’ Sarah Ryan and Sarah Komadina