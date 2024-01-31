Alberta Basketball Association announces 1st ever commissioner

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Basketball Association (ABA) has announced the installment of its first ever commissioner.

Thomas Slifka takes on the role effective Jan. 31, becoming the first commissioner in the nearly 50-year history of the ABA.

The ABA said it created the role to maintain confidentiality and deal with conflict-of-interest concerns regarding discipline files.

In a news release Wednesday, the ABA said Slifka will focus on “the interpretation and application of discipline policy involving members.” The ABA said the commissioner’s office will operate at arm’s length but act as membership’s first point of contact for disputes, complaints and concerns.

“I am very excited to have someone of Thomas’ experience and reputation for integrity join us in this very important role,” said Dave Drabiuk, executive director of the ABA. “As the first ABA commissioner, he will also help us shape process and policy ideas that he identifies as needing improvement.”

Slifka coached the men’s basketball team at Northwestern Polytechnic (NWP) in Grande Prairie for two seasons, winning the ACAC North Division Coach of the Year award in 2016. He’s also a graduate of the University of Alberta, where he earned a Master of Coaching.

“I’m keen to get started in this role,” Slifka said, “and excited for the opportunity to shape policies that promote fairness, safety and innovation within basketball in Alberta.”