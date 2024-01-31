Menu

Sports

Alberta Basketball Association announces 1st ever commissioner

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 1:01 pm
1 min read
University of Alberta to host 2022 U Sports men’s basketball championship
The University of Alberta will host the U Sports Men’s Final 8 for the first time next year. The championship will be March 10-13, 2022, at the Saville Community Sports Centre. – Jun 16, 2021
The Alberta Basketball Association (ABA) has announced the installment of its first ever commissioner.

Thomas Slifka takes on the role effective Jan. 31, becoming the first commissioner in the nearly 50-year history of the ABA.

The ABA said it created the role to maintain confidentiality and deal with conflict-of-interest concerns regarding discipline files.

In a news release Wednesday, the ABA said Slifka will focus on “the interpretation and application of discipline policy involving members.” The ABA said the commissioner’s office will operate at arm’s length but act as membership’s first point of contact for disputes, complaints and concerns.

World-class caliber athleticism showcased at 2023 Hoop City YEG 3×3

“I am very excited to have someone of Thomas’ experience and reputation for integrity join us in this very important role,” said Dave Drabiuk, executive director of the ABA. “As the first ABA commissioner, he will also help us shape process and policy ideas that he identifies as needing improvement.”

Slifka coached the men’s basketball team at Northwestern Polytechnic (NWP) in Grande Prairie for two seasons, winning the ACAC North Division Coach of the Year award in 2016. He’s also a graduate of the University of Alberta, where he earned a Master of Coaching.

“I’m keen to get started in this role,” Slifka said, “and excited for the opportunity to shape policies that promote fairness, safety and innovation within basketball in Alberta.”

