Kingston Veteran’s Village nearly complete, first tennants expected next week

Kingston’s Veteran’s Village is expected to start welcoming their first tenants next week.

The village’s 20 module homes are part of a project spearheaded by not-for-profit Homes for Heroes that are meant to serve as a fresh start for unhoused military veterans in the area.

“This is a place of healing,” explained Brad Field, president and CEO of Homes for Heroes.

“This is where we can take veterans who are unhoused or are in risky situations, provide a home, a shelter, where they can collect their thoughts and heal. It’s transitional housing working them back into civilian life.”

Ground was broken on the Homes For Heroes Kingston Veterans’ Village, located at King Street and Portsmouth Avenue, last April.

View image in full screen Each tiny homes has all the amenities of a larger home. Ryan Peddigrew/Global News

Each home is 300 square-feet in size and fully equipped with the features of a larger home.

As furniture was being moved into the units this week, Field said, work on the project is 90-95 per cent complete and the first veterans are to begin moving in Feb. 5. He’s expecting full capacity at the village within the next few months.

“The community support has been overwhelming here in Kingston,” he said. “They’ve all come together for the good of veterans.”

As well as the tiny homes, the village includes a resource centre, social service offices, community gardens and a community recreation space.

Field said veterans will be offered wrap-around supports including counselling services and help with job seeking and resume building.

Veterans will live in the units anywhere from one day to 12 months, depending on their needs, he added.

“Sometimes it’s as simple as finding them a job, giving them secured employment, sometimes there’s more work involved, where it’s got mental health and addiction issues,” Field said.

“These are men and women who have served our country – put their lives on the line for our country — one homeless veteran is one too many.”

Homes for Heroes has previously said there may be 150 veterans in Kingston and surrounding area or more who could use the services offered by the village.