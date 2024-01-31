Menu

Crime

$3,000 worth of vape products taken in Kitchener robbery: Police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 10:40 am
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for these three people in connection with a robbery of vape products in Kitchener. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for these three people in connection with a robbery of vape products in Kitchener. Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of three suspects who allegedly made off with thousands of dollars worth of vape products during a robbery in Kitchener.

On Tuesday at around 6 p.m., three men entered into a store near Victoria and Strange streets.

One of the trio was armed with a knife, according to police, who say the suspects then demanded that the staff turn over vape products.

Police say the bandits then made off with $3,000 worth of vape products.

They said all three men were in their late teens to early 20s.

One man was said to be wearing a white balaclava, black headphones around his neck, a grey sweater, red underwear and blue jeans.

A second man was described as being dressed in a black jacket, black toque, a skull face mask, black jacket and black pants.

Police described the third man as being heavy set. He was said to be clothed in a grey baseball cap, a blue “Browning” brand hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

