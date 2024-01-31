$3,000 worth of vape products taken in Kitchener robbery: Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of three suspects who allegedly made off with thousands of dollars worth of vape products during a robbery in Kitchener.
On Tuesday at around 6 p.m., three men entered into a store near Victoria and Strange streets.
One of the trio was armed with a knife, according to police, who say the suspects then demanded that the staff turn over vape products.
Police say the bandits then made off with $3,000 worth of vape products.
They said all three men were in their late teens to early 20s.
One man was said to be wearing a white balaclava, black headphones around his neck, a grey sweater, red underwear and blue jeans.
A second man was described as being dressed in a black jacket, black toque, a skull face mask, black jacket and black pants.
Police described the third man as being heavy set. He was said to be clothed in a grey baseball cap, a blue “Browning” brand hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.
