Crime

Manitoba RCMP, border security to announce record-setting drug seizure Tuesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 9:43 am
1 min read
An exterior view of the RCMP's 'D' Division headquarters on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Manitoba RCMP D Division building on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. Global News / File
Manitoba RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency are set to announce details Wednesday of a major drug bust that they’re calling the “largest seizure of narcotics in prairie history.”

Officials from the Mounties and the CBSA will speak to media at 11 a.m. from the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Global Winnipeg will stream the news conference live on this page.

