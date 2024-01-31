Manitoba RCMP, border security to announce record-setting drug seizure Tuesday

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency are set to announce details Wednesday of a major drug bust that they’re calling the “largest seizure of narcotics in prairie history.”

Officials from the Mounties and the CBSA will speak to media at 11 a.m. from the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Global Winnipeg will stream the news conference live on this page.