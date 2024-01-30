Menu

Canada

Kitchener school closed for remainder of week due to water main break

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 4:38 pm
1 min read
Sheppard Public School in KItchener. View image in full screen
Sheppard Public School in KItchener. Google Maps
For the second time this year, children at a school in Kitchener, Ont., are getting an extended break due to plumbing issues.

The Waterloo Region District School Board says that Sheppard Public School, which was already closed on Monday and Tuesday, will remain closed of the remainder of the week.

The board says that staff are working alongside Kitchener Utilities to repair a water main break at the school on Weber Street.

It will try and provide an update on Friday about the situation.

It says that students will continue to learn “through asynchronous learning resources from their virtual learning environment.”

During the last week before the Christmas Break, Grand River Collegiate Institute (GRCI) in Kitchener was also closed for four days due to a sewer blockage.

