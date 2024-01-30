Kitchener school closed for remainder of week due to water main break

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this year, children at a school in Kitchener, Ont., are getting an extended break due to plumbing issues.

The Waterloo Region District School Board says that Sheppard Public School, which was already closed on Monday and Tuesday, will remain closed of the remainder of the week.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The board says that staff are working alongside Kitchener Utilities to repair a water main break at the school on Weber Street.

It will try and provide an update on Friday about the situation.

It says that students will continue to learn “through asynchronous learning resources from their virtual learning environment.”

During the last week before the Christmas Break, Grand River Collegiate Institute (GRCI) in Kitchener was also closed for four days due to a sewer blockage.