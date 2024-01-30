Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2024 3:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kenneth Law faces upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in Ontario suicide deaths'
Kenneth Law faces upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in Ontario suicide deaths
RELATED: The man accused of operating websites with products allegedly used in suicide deaths in Ontario and in other jurisdictions across the world faces first-degree murder charges. Catherine McDonald explains what the new charges mean and looks ahead to the case.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes a discussion of suicide.

The case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.

Kenneth Law is charged with 14 counts of both first-degree murder as well as counselling and aiding suicide.

Law appeared by video feed in court today where the prosecutors confirmed the attorney general had decided to proceed by direct indictment, sending the case directly to trial in Superior Court without a preliminary inquiry.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A preliminary inquiry is typically used to determine whether the Crown has assembled enough evidence against an accused to proceed to trial.

Law will make an appearance in Superior Court on Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

His lawyer said last week that Law would plead not guilty.

Police have said all charges against Law relate to the same 14 alleged victims, who were between the ages of 16 and 36 and died in communities across Ontario.

Trending Now

Investigators have alleged that Law, 58, ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help, For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca. Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices