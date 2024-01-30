N.S. pilot project gives 12,000 patients access to medical records through mobile app

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government has launched a pilot project that gives 12,000 residents access to their medical records through a mobile application.

Patients at four Nova Scotia primary health-care clinics can now see a record of their medications, lab and diagnostic results, hospital visits and immunizations through the app YourHealthNS.

Premier Tim Houston says the medical record access will run as a pilot until the end of March, and all Nova Scotians are expected to have mobile access to their medical records through the app by the end of June.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Houston made the announcement at a news conference today, and he says giving patients convenient access to their records will improve the health care they receive.

Tara Sampalli, senior director of global health systems planning for Nova Scotia Health, says research indicates that giving people detailed health information results in streamlined care and better communication between doctor or nurse practitioner and patient.

Story continues below advertisement

The province spent $10 million on developing the YourHealthNS app, which was rolled out in November, and the medical record pilot project is expected to cost $2 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.