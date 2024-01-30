Man pleads guilty in death of Beaumont mother

Send this page to someone via email

One of the men charged in the death of a Beaumont, Alta., mother has pleaded guilty in the case.

Joseph Donald Skelly, 69, pleaded guilty on Dec. 19 to causing indignity to a dead body in Treasa Lynn Oberly’s July 2023 death. He and his son were both charged in connection to the death.

Oberly was reported missing on July 16, 2023, two days after she was last seen, according to the RCMP. The 40-year-old woman was found dead on July 24.

1:43 Vigil planned for slain Beaumont mom

Oberly’s boyfriend and the father of her child, Kenneth Joseph Skelly, was charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Skelly’s father, Joseph Donald Skelly, was also charged at the time with causing indignity to a dead body.

Joseph Skelly is scheduled to appear in court on March 7 to be sentenced.