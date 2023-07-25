Body of missing Beaumont, Alta. woman found, 2nd-degree murder charges laid

Send this page to someone via email

Police have found the body of a 40-year-old Beaumont resident who was reported missing more than a week ago from the small town south of Edmonton.

RCMP, Search and Rescue, and volunteers started searching for Treasa Lynn Oberly on July 22, after she was reported missing on July 16. According to missing persons releases from RCMP, Oberly was last seen on July 14.

Oberly was found dead on Monday and Alberta RCMP Major Crimes is investigating.

As of Tuesday evening, 43-year-old Beaumont resident, Kenneth Skelly, has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in police custody and is set to appear in court Aug. 3 in Leduc, Alta.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Oberly’s family get to Alberta, as they reside in the U.S., and arrange plans for her son.

Story continues below advertisement

Police advise Beaumont residents that they may see more officers in the area in the coming days as they continue to investigate. Police are also asking anyone with any information to contact Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7410 or send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.