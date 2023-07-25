Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Body of missing Beaumont, Alta. woman found, 2nd-degree murder charges laid

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 8:56 pm
Alberta RCMP Major Crimes is now investigating the death of 43-year-old Treasa Lynn Oberly who went missing from Beaumont, Alta. July 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP Major Crimes is now investigating the death of 43-year-old Treasa Lynn Oberly who went missing from Beaumont, Alta. July 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have found the body of a 40-year-old Beaumont resident who was reported missing more than a week ago from the small town south of Edmonton.

RCMP, Search and Rescue, and volunteers started searching for Treasa Lynn Oberly on July 22, after she was reported missing on July 16. According to missing persons releases from RCMP, Oberly was last seen on July 14.

Oberly was found dead on Monday and Alberta RCMP Major Crimes is investigating.

As of Tuesday evening, 43-year-old Beaumont resident, Kenneth Skelly, has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in police custody and is set to appear in court Aug. 3 in Leduc, Alta.

Trending Now

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Oberly’s family get to Alberta, as they reside in the U.S., and arrange plans for her son.

Story continues below advertisement

Police advise Beaumont residents that they may see more officers in the area in the coming days as they continue to investigate. Police are also asking anyone with any information to contact Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7410 or send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Canada
CrimeHomicideEdmonton crimemissing personMissingSecond Degree MurderMissing WomanBeaumontMissing Beaumont womanTreasa Lynn Oberly
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices