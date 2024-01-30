S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.12 points at 21,189.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.25 points at 38,345.70. The S&P 500 index was down 2.09 points at 4,925.84, while the Nasdaq composite was down 56.98 points at 15,571.06.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.46 cents US compared with 74.39 cents on Monday.

The March crude oil contract was up 88 cents at US$77.66 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.08 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$6.70 at US$2,051.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.88 a pound.