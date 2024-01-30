Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2024 12:47 pm
1 min read
The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.12 points at 21,189.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.25 points at 38,345.70. The S&P 500 index was down 2.09 points at 4,925.84, while the Nasdaq composite was down 56.98 points at 15,571.06.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.46 cents US compared with 74.39 cents on Monday.

Trending Now

The March crude oil contract was up 88 cents at US$77.66 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.08 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$6.70 at US$2,051.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.88 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices