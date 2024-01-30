Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener to get new new cardiac catheterization lab

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 12:52 pm
1 min read
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener, Ont. The Ontario government announced funding for a new cardiac catheterization lab at the hospital. View image in full screen
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener, Ont. The Ontario government announced funding for a new cardiac catheterization lab at the hospital. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On Tuesday, the province announced funding for a new cardiac catheterization lab at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener.

The Ontario government says it is supporting the hospital, which is one of 20 regional cardiac care centres, with the planning, design and implementation of the lab.

It says the hospital will see 3,500 square feet dedicated to the lab, which will allow for more cardiac procedures to be completed while also cutting down on wait times.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“Our government is continuing to make record investments in health care to connect more Ontarians to convenient care options, close to home,” Health Minister Sylvia Jones said.

“The addition of this new cardiac lab will allow even more people across Southwestern Ontario to access state-of-the-art cardiac care in their community, when they need it.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The province notes that the regional cardiac centre at SMGH is one of the busiest across Ontario, and that the number of patients is expected to grow rapidly over the next five years.

Global News has reached out to the province to see what the timetable and costs will be for opening the catheterization lab.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices