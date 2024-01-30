Two arrested on drugs and weapons charges in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested by Portage la Prairie RCMP following an investigation a disturbance in the Manitoba community.

Police said they were called to a residence on Fifth Avenue North East on Jan. 23, at 8:20 p.m. Police said a 31-year-old woman from Winnipeg was assaulted by a 53-year-old man from Portage la Prairie. That man was then reportedly assaulted by a 37-year-old man from the community, who was arrested.

A search of the man led police to seize a filleting knife tucked into his boot.

Police said they also arrested the 53-year-old man and located a quantity of drugs, believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A search warrant executed at the residence led to the seizure of more methamphetamine, fentanyl, several weapons, and drug related paraphernalia, according to RCMP.

The men remain in custody and face several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and weapons possession.

An investigation is underway.