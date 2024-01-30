Jays, Turner agree to terms on 1-year deal: source

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with designated hitter Justin Turner, a baseball source confirmed Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Turner hit .276 with 23 homers and 96 RBIs last season for the Boston Red Sox.

He declined his US$13.4-million player option with the team and received a $6.7-million buyout instead.

Story continues below advertisement

Turner served as DH for most of the year but also spent some time in the infield, mostly at first base.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Blue Jays have yet to confirm the agreement, which reports said was worth $13 million and included an additional $1.5 million in potential bonuses.

Turner made his big-league debut in 2009 with Baltimore and has also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. He won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.