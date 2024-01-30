SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays, Turner agree to terms on 1-year deal: source

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2024 10:25 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with designated hitter Justin Turner, a baseball source confirmed Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Turner hit .276 with 23 homers and 96 RBIs last season for the Boston Red Sox.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced'
How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced

He declined his US$13.4-million player option with the team and received a $6.7-million buyout instead.

Story continues below advertisement

Turner served as DH for most of the year but also spent some time in the infield, mostly at first base.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Blue Jays have yet to confirm the agreement, which reports said was worth $13 million and included an additional $1.5 million in potential bonuses.

Trending Now

Turner made his big-league debut in 2009 with Baltimore and has also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. He won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices