Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Jan. 30

Send this page to someone via email

The Professional Women’s Hockey League, Family Service Saskatoon and business travel.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Jan. 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Newly established PWHL gets into its fifth week

PWHL Play-by-Play voice Daniella Ponticelli spoke about the excitement around the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

The league was founded last year and Ponticelli said players get to showcase their talent on the international stage.

She spoke about the players, but also her personal experience in being part of the league.

4:09 Newly established PWHL gets into its fifth week

Family Service Saskatoon gets ready for Radiothon for Mental Health

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Family Service Saskatoon executive director Janine Bauman said a two-day radiothon kicks off Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Bauman said the event will be live on location at the mall at Lawson Heights.

She said Family Service Saskatoon will have critical conversations about mental health, as well as activities and workshops.

3:58 Family Service Saskatoon gets ready for Radiothon for Mental Health

Uniglobe Carefree Travel discusses business travel increases

Jamie Milton of Uniglobe Carefree Travel said business travel is bumping back up to pre-pandemic numbers.

She said space and service issues can still be a problem while flying, adding that’s something the business can help with.

Milton said Uniglobe Carefree Travel works to find cost savings for the company, but also to help when travellers get interrupted.

3:30 Uniglobe Carefree Travel discusses business travel increases

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Jan. 30

Positive temperatures on the way — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Tuesday, Jan. 30, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement