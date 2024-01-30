Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 Ontario men lost for hours in woods found thanks to thermal imaging drone

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 3:39 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Thermal imaging drone used to find men lost in the woods outside Belleville'
Thermal imaging drone used to find men lost in the woods outside Belleville
WATCH: Belleville Police drone footage shows the moment when officers on the ground find two men who had been lost for hours in a wooded area outside of the city with the help of thermal imaging.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men lost for hours in the woods outside Belleville, Ont., were found within minutes with the help of a thermal imaging drone, police say.

Investigators say one of the men called police to report he and a friend were lost in a swampy area east of the city around 9 a.m. Monday.

The man told police the pair had been lost in the woods for for several hours.

“Both men had become cold overnight and the one male did not have proper footwear to be walking through wet / swampy land,” Belleville police spokesperson Jeff Green said in an email to Global News.

“The men attempted to use the compass on their phone to navigate their way to safety however it was not working properly and they ended up calling the Belleville Police for assistance.”

Story continues below advertisement

Green says officers were on the ground in the area by 9:21 a.m., the service’s drone was in the air by 9:34 a.m. and the men were located with the help of the device’s thermal imaging camera by 9:38 a.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The drone not only found the lost persons in less than 4 minutes, but also minimized the resources required and can obviously cover a large search area in a much more efficient time than officers can do on foot,” Green said.

“The drone was definitely a very effective tool available to the members responding.”

Trending Now
More on Canada

Footage from the drone provided by police show officers trudging through bush before meeting up with the two missing men, who were ultimately located roughly 500 metres east of Haig Road.

The men, aged 55 and 33, were assessed at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for precautionary measures, police said.

Other than being cold, Green said neither of the men were hurt.

With thermal imaging capabilities, a large spot light and an audio speaker, Green says the police drone has been become a “a very valuable tool for a variety of police functions.”

As well as being helpful for lost and missing person calls, Green says the drone is used to watch over large gatherings, for suspect apprehensions, crime scene mapping and has been called in to help the Belleville Fire Department find hot spots at fires.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices