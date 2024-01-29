Suspect fills cooler bag at Kingston, Ont., liquor store, doesn’t pay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are trying to identify a suspect they say walked out of a Kingston liquor store with a bag full of booze over the weekend.

Investigators said staff at the LCBO at 905 Princess Street watched as the suspect put products into a large blue cooler bag Saturday afternoon before walking past the checkout line without stopping.

Police said staff tried to let the suspect know they needed to pay for the liquor, but the suspect left without paying.

The suspect is roughly 5’6″ tall with a small build. They were wearing black sneakers, black athletic pants with blue on the side of the right leg and red on the side of the left leg, a red jacket, grey hat, and a black scarf.

Anyone with information, is asked to please contact Sgt. Jason Cahill via email at jcahill@kingstonpolice.ca.