Crime

4 teens charged after fire destroys only school in northwestern Ont. First Nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2024 3:52 pm
1 min read
Nishnawbe Aski police say four teens have been charged in connection with a fire that destroyed a northwestern Ontario First Nation's only school last week. The Nishnawbe Aski Nation Police Service detachment is seen in Fort Severn, Ontario's most northerly community, on Friday, April 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel. View image in full screen
Nishnawbe Aski police say four teens have been charged in connection with a fire that destroyed a northwestern Ontario First Nation's only school last week. The Nishnawbe Aski Nation Police Service detachment is seen in Fort Severn, Ontario's most northerly community, on Friday, April 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel. DPi
Four teens have been charged in connection with a fire that destroyed a northwestern Ontario First Nation’s only school last week.

Nishnawbe Aski police say the suspects are three boys aged 13, 14 and 17, and a 13-year-old girl.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They are each facing multiple charges, including arson with disregard for human life and arson with damage to property.

Police say the 17-year-old is also charged with possession of break-in instruments and assaulting a peace officer. None of the teens can be identified due to their age.

Police say the fire broke out Thursday morning at the John C. Yesno Education Centre in Eabametoong First Nation.

Eabametoong’s chief and band council have said the community is devastated by the loss of the school, which will affect about 300 students from junior kindergarten to Grade 9.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

