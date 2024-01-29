Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate stabbing, robbery incident on Main Street

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 3:13 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police cruiser seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser seen in this file photo. Talha Hashmani / Global News
An investigation is ongoing into what the Winnipeg Police Service said was a robbery and stabbing incident on Main Street.

Officers arrived in the 800 block of Main Street on Jan. 27, at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to police, a 35-year-old man was located suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in an unstable condition. Officials noted he remains in stable condition.

An early investigation found that a male suspect approached the victim and robbed him of his personal property. The suspect is said to have been carrying a knife and firearm. Police added that the suspect stabbed the victim in his upper body, fled, and dropped his firearm in the process.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

Police said a man was observed picking up the dropped firearm and entering a taxi with other individuals. The vehicle was tracked to the 600 block of Magnus Avenue and four suspects were apprehended.

A 26-year-old was taken into custody and faces multiple firearm-related offences. The three others were released without charges.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

‘He was a good-willed man’: Winnipeg restaurant owner dead after fight outside business, police say
