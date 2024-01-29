Menu

Crime

Suspects arrested following armed break and enter on Magnus Avenue: Winnipeg police

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 3:05 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service
Three people have been arrested as an investigation continues into what police said was a break and enter at a residence in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police were called to a residence in the 300 block of Magnus Avenue at about 5 a.m. on Friday. Police said they found that multiple suspects had broken into the residence while the occupants, including a young child, were present. Police said the armed suspects stole property and fled.

None of the victims were injured. Police said the suspects were known to the victims.

Police observed a stolen vehicle believed to be driven by the suspects in the area. An attempt was made to stop the vehicle, including with the use of a tire deflation device. Police said the vehicle rammed into two police cruisers and later crashed into a tree, with the suspects fleeing on foot.

Two men, one 25 and the other 30, were taken into custody following a foot chase. They remain in custody and face several charges including breaking and entering, possessing a weapon, and assault with a weapon.

A female suspect, aged 24, was taken into custody in the Bronx neighbourhood with the assistance of the K9 unit. She was released on an undertaking.

Police said they seized a machete, ammunition, and the stolen property.

One of the men arrested required medical treatment for a collision-related injury, police said.

