Traffic

SUV ends up on side following collision in Costco parking lot in Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 10:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vehicle crashes in Costco parking lot in Peterborough'
Vehicle crashes in Costco parking lot in Peterborough
No injuries were reported following a crash in the parking lot of the Costco store in Peterborough on Jan. 27, 2024.
No serious injuries were reported following a bizarre crash in the parking lot of the Costco store in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot on The Parkway around 5:30 p.m. and found one vehicle on its side and another with damage to its back end.

Several witnesses in the parking lot told Global News Peterborough that a vehicle had reversed over a median and backed into the SUV, causing it to flip.

The driver of the SUV was inside the store at the time and apparently didn’t realize the damage until returning to the vehicle.

Peterborough County-City Paramedics assessed the driver of other vehicle but no one was sent to hospital.

Peterborough police were at the scene investigating.

Thee is no word yet whether any charges were laid or pending.

more to come

