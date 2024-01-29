SUV ends up on side following collision in Costco parking lot in Peterborough, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

No serious injuries were reported following a bizarre crash in the parking lot of the Costco store in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot on The Parkway around 5:30 p.m. and found one vehicle on its side and another with damage to its back end.

Several witnesses in the parking lot told Global News Peterborough that a vehicle had reversed over a median and backed into the SUV, causing it to flip.

The driver of the SUV was inside the store at the time and apparently didn’t realize the damage until returning to the vehicle.

Peterborough County-City Paramedics assessed the driver of other vehicle but no one was sent to hospital.

Peterborough police were at the scene investigating.

Thee is no word yet whether any charges were laid or pending.

