Canadian man gets 12-year U.S. prison sentence for trying to sexually coerce child

A New Brunswick man has received a 12-year prison sentence for trying to entice and coerce a 10-year-old child into sexual activity in the United States.

In a release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Jonathan Woodworth, 45, had previously admitted as part of his guilty plea that he exchanged sexually explicit messages with someone “he believed was the mother of a 10-year-old girl, in an attempt to entice the child into engaging in sexual acts with him.”

“On September 28, 2022, Woodworth traveled by plane and train from New Brunswick to Rensselaer County, New York, with the intent to engage in sexual acts with the minor,” the release said. “Woodworth was arrested after exiting the Rensselaer train station.”

United States district judge Anne M. Nardacci also imposed a 15-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release on Woodworth.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender and faces deportation or removal from the United States upon his release from prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI Albany’s child exploitation task force and police investigators.