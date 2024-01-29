Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canadian man gets 12-year U.S. prison sentence for trying to sexually coerce child

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 9:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Protecting children online'
Protecting children online
RELATED - An online safety educator is stressing the importance of parents monitoring what their kids are doing online and who they are talking to. It comes after a 38-year-old man pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving more than 90 underage victims. Sarah Komadina reports – Feb 18, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A New Brunswick man has received a 12-year prison sentence for trying to entice and coerce a 10-year-old child into sexual activity in the United States.

In a release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Jonathan Woodworth, 45, had previously admitted as part of his guilty plea that he exchanged sexually explicit messages with someone “he believed was the mother of a 10-year-old girl, in an attempt to entice the child into engaging in sexual acts with him.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“On September 28, 2022, Woodworth traveled by plane and train from New Brunswick to Rensselaer County, New York, with the intent to engage in sexual acts with the minor,” the release said. “Woodworth was arrested after exiting the Rensselaer train station.”

Trending Now

United States district judge Anne M. Nardacci also imposed a 15-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release on Woodworth.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender and faces deportation or removal from the United States upon his release from prison.

Story continues below advertisement

The case was investigated by the FBI Albany’s child exploitation task force and police investigators.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices